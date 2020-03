BRIEF-Beston Global Food Says In Advanced Stages Of Producing Immune Boosting Health Drink

March 25 (Reuters) - Beston Global Food Company Ltd :

* RECORDED REVENUES OF $51.2 MILLION IN H1 OF 2019-20 FY AND EXPECTS REVENUES IN H2 TO BE AT LEAST OF SAME ORDER

* DOES NOT SEE ANY CURRENT CONSTRAINTS FOR SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS OR PACKAGING INPUTS DUE TO COVID-19

* IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PRODUCING AN IMMUNE BOOSTING HEALTH DRINK USING HIGH GRADE LACTOFERRIN FROM FACTORY AT JERVOIS

* CONTINUING TO EXPERIENCE SOLID DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS NOTWITHSTANDING DOWN-TURN IN ACTIVITY IN FOOD SERVICE OUTLETS ACROSS AUSTRALIA