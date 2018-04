April 25 (Reuters) - Bestone Com Co Ltd

* Says its stock began listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on April 25

* Says Tokyo-based real estate leasing firm decreases voting power in the company to 9.6 percent(58,700 shares) from 15.7 percent (84,000 shares)

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EA9Lne; goo.gl/83vGtA

