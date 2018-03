March 19 (Reuters) - Bestway Global Holding Inc:

* ‍PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF US$0.0135 PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* ‍FY NET PROFIT $47.6 MILLION VERSUS $43.0 MILLION

* ‍EXPERIENCING CERTAIN CHALLENGES IN MAINTAINING ITS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN IN 2018​