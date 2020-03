March 24 (Reuters) - Besunyen Holdings Co Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB162.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB95.3 MILLION

* FY REVENUE AMOUNTED TO RMB812.2 MLN VS RMB378.4 MLN

* THERE WILL BE NO SUBSTANTIAL IMPACT ON OVERALL BUSINESS OF GROUP DUE TO COVID-19

* FOR TEA PRODUCTS SEGMENT, CORONAVIRUS AFFECTED GROUP'S OFFICE AS WELL AS GROUP'S DISTRIBUTORS IN HUBEI PROVINCE