May 7 (Reuters) - Besunyen Holdings Co Ltd:

* HY REVENUE EXPECTED TO DECREASE SUBSTANTIALLY; GROUP MIGHT RECORD HY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE OF ABOUT RMB20 MILLION TO RMB30 MILLION

* ESTIMATED LOSS DUE TO ADJUSTMENT OF MANAGEMENT POLICY FOR DISTRIBUTORS/SUB-DISTRIBUTORS AND INCENTIVE POLICY FOR SALES STAFF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: