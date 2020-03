BRIEF-bet-at-home.com AGM Will Not Take Place On 20 May 2020

March 30 (Reuters) - BET-AT-HOME.COM AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: BET-AT-HOME.COM AG: ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL NOT TAKE PLACE ON 20 MAY 2020

* DUE TO ONGOING SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS, THAT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SHOULD NOT BE HELD ON 20 MAY 2020

* IT WILL ALSO BE EVALUATED, WHETHER SO-CALLED “VIRTUAL” ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY ALSO BE CONSIDERED

* IN THIS CASE, ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WOULD TAKE PLACE WITHOUT PHYSICAL PRESENCE OF SHAREHOLDERS OR THEIR PROXIES

* AIM OF BET-AT-HOME.COM AG IS TO BE ABLE TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE