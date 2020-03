BRIEF-bet-at-home.com FY Consolidated Profit Down At EUR 18 Mln

March 9 (Reuters) - bet-at-home.com AG:

* DIVIDEND 2.00 EURPER SHARE

* FY GROSS BETTING AND GAMING REVENUE OF EUR 143.3 MILLION AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

* EBITDA IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 AT EUR 35.2 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AT EUR 18.0 MILLION (FY 2018: EUR 32.6 MILLION)

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.00

* EXPECTS A GROSS BETTING AND GAMING REVENUE BETWEEN EUR 120 MILLION AND EUR 132 MILLION IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* POTENTIAL DECLINE IN REVENUES DUE TO REGULATORY CHANGES IN GERMANY CAN CURRENTLY NOT BE ESTIMATED AND IS THEREFORE NOT CONSIDERED

* EXPECTS EBITDA TO AMOUNT BETWEEN EUR 23 MILLION AND EUR 27 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020