March 14 (Reuters) - BET-AT-HOME.COM AG:

* PLANS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF EUR 7.50 PER SHARE AGAIN

* ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF EUR 3.00 PER SHARE AND AN EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND OF EUR 4.50 PER SHARE

* INTENDED TOTAL DIVIDEND WILL AMOUNT TO EUR 7.50 PER SHARE