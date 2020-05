BRIEF-Beta Systems Software Adjusts FY 2019/20 Forecast

May 7 (Reuters) - Beta Systems Software AG:

* BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG - ADJUSTMENT OF THE FORECAST FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20

* BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG - RAISES UPPER VALUE OF PREVIOUSLY FORECAST FY RANGE FOR EBITDA FROM 12. 0 MILLION EUROS TO 14.0 MILLION EUROS

* BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG - RAISES ALSO UPPER VALUE FOR EBIT FROM EUR 10.0 MILLION TO EUR 12.0 MILLION FOR FY

* BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG - NOW SEES FY EBITDA IN RANGE OF EUR 9.0 MILLION AND EUR 14.0 MILLION (WITHOUT TAKING INTO ACCOUNT EFFECTS OF IFRS 16)

* BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG - NEW RANGE FOR EBIT IS BETWEEN EUR 7.0 AND 12.0 MILLION FOR FY

* BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG - FOR FY GROUP REVENUE STILL SEES VALUE BETWEEN EUR 67.0 MILLION AND EUR 74.0 MILLION