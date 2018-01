Jan 17 (Reuters) - BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES AT EUR 49.8 MILLION, UP APPROX 7% YOY

* FY EBIT 9.0 MILLION EUROS (YEAR AGO: 5.3 MILLION EUROS), EBITDA OF 10.8 MILLION EUROS (YEAR AGO: 6.9 MILLION EUROS)

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.41 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)