Jan 15 (Reuters) - Betacom SA:

* SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT, BUYS 51% OF EDVENTURE RESEARCH LAB FOR 51,000 ZLOTYS

* UNDER INVESTMENT AGREEMENT, UP TO 3 MILLION ZLOTY INVESTMENT IN EDVENTURE RESEARCH LAB OPERATIONS IS PLANNED

* INVESTMENT AGREEMENT SIGN WITH EDVENTURE RESEARCH LAB AND ITS PARTNER BARTŁOMIEJ ANTCZAK

* UNDER INVESTMENT AGREEMENT, PARTIES TO WORK TOGETHER AMONG OTHERS IN THE R&D FIELD