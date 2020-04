BRIEF-Beter Bed Holding Announces Q1 Sales Of 54.3 Million Euros

April 17 (Reuters) - BETER BED HOLDING NV:

* ANNOUNCES STRONG Q1 SALES, WITH UPTURN IN ONLINE CHANNEL

* Q1 2020 SALES INCREASED BY 8.0% TO EUR 54.3 MILLION, WITH LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF 6.9%, WITH BOTH BENELUX AND NEW BUSINESS CONTRIBUTING

* Q1 2020 ONLINE SALES INCREASED BY 29.6% TO EUR 5.6 MILLION, AMOUNTING TO 10.3% OF TOTAL SALES

* ORDER INTAKE DECREASED BY 2.0% OVER Q1 2020, FOLLOWING COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WHILE LEVEL UNTIL MID-MARCH WAS 9% ABOVE LAST YEAR

* DISCUSSING TERM SHEET FOR EXTENSION OF BANK AGREEMENT WITH CURRENT BANKS

* DECREASE IN TRAFFIC IN OUR DUTCH STORES, DUE TO MEASURES ANNOUNCED BY DUTCH AUTHORITIES

* WE ARE DISCUSSING TERM SHEET WITH INCUMBENT BANKS TO EXTEND TERM OF OUR EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES TO EXPIRE MID-2020