Jan 16 (Reuters) - BETER BED HOLDING NV:

* NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER BETER BED HOLDING

* ‍INTENDS TO APPOINT JOHN KRUIJSSEN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) AND STATUTORY DIRECTOR​

* ‍JOHN KRUIJSSEN WILL BE INVOLVED IN DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS AS PER APRIL 1, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)