BRIEF-Bethunes Investments enters agreement to acquire Transport Investments' unit​

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bethunes Investments Ltd

* Entered into an agreement to acquire transport and logistics business of Transport Investments Limited for $200 million​

* Proposes to undertake placement of at least NZ$8.65 million of new ordinary shares in BIL at $1.50 per share​

* Tto fund cash consideration following completion , co will enter into new debt facilities with asb bank of about $100 million​

* To satisfy purchase price by issue of 73.3 million fully paid ordinary shares in BIL at $1.50 per share and balance payable in cash​

* All figures in NZ$‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: