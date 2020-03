BRIEF-Betmakers Technology Group Says Expects To Deliver Positive Normalised EBITDA For FY20

March 26 (Reuters) - Betmakers Technology Group Ltd :

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO DELIVER POSITIVE NORMALISED EBITDA FOR FY20

* TO DATE, THERE HAS BEEN NO IMPACT ON BETMAKERS AS A B2B RACING WAGERING TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS

* WILL NOT BE REQUIRED TO RAISE ANY FURTHER CAPITAL TO MANAGE THROUGH COVID- 19 PERIOD OF DISRUPTION

* THERE HAS BEEN NO LOSS OF CUSTOMERS OR CONTRACTS. DELIVERY OF ALL EXISTING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES CURRENTLY RUNNING AS NORMAL

* PREVIOUS GUIDANCE $10MIL IN ANNUAL REVENUE SEEN TO BE IMPACTED SHOULD A STOPPAGE OF AUSTRALIAN RACING OCCUR FROM NOW & END FY20

* STOPPAGE OF AUSTRALIAN RACING OCCUR BETWEEN NOW AND END OF FY20, HOWEVER, EXPECTED TO ONLY IMPACT GROWTH IN Q4 FY20