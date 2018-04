BRIEF-Betsson Q1 operating profit just above forecast

April 25 (Reuters) - Betsson AB:

* Q1 GROUP REVENUE WAS SEK 1,210.0 (1,102.0) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 10 PERCENT WITH AN ORGANIC GROWTH OF 4 PERCENT

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) WAS SEK 211.4 (240.9) MILLION

* Q1 OPERATIONAL EXPENSES IN QUARTER INCLUDED A NON-RECURRING RESTRUCTURING COST OF SEK 15 MILLION

* SAYS Q2 HAS BEGUN WITH REVENUES SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE FOR Q2 LAST YEAR

* SAYS WEAKER START IS DUE TO A DECLINE IN AN ACQUIRED COMPANY AND A WEAKER THAN AVERAGE SPORTSBOOK MARGIN IN BEGINNING OF QUARTER

* REUTERS POLL: BETSSON Q1 REVENUES WERE SEEN AT SEK 1,245 MILLION, OPERATING PROFIT AT 207 MILLION