Dec 4 (Reuters) - Betsson Ab:

* JESPER SVENSSON APPOINTED CEO OF BETSSON’S OPERATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES

* BETSSON’S OPERATIONAL HEADQUARTERS ARE IN MALTA, BUT THE BUSINESS IS OPERATED FROM 12 LOCATIONS BY 1,900 PEOPLE OF 50 DIFFERENT NATIONALITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stockholm newsroom)