June 22 (Reuters) - Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT AGREES TO OBTAIN COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS FOR AGENUS’ BALSTILIMAB AND ZALIFRELIMAB IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG, MACAU AND TAIWAN

* SAYS THE RIGHTS EXCLUDE DRUG USE VIA INTRAVESICAL ADMINISTRATION

* SAYS ITS HONG KONG UNIT AGREES TO BUY 4.96 MILLION SHARES IN AGENUS FOR $20 MILLION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2V8IyNj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)