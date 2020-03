BRIEF-Better Collective Provides Business Update Due To COVID-19

March 17 (Reuters) - Better Collective A/S:

* REG-BETTER COLLECTIVE PROVIDES EXTRAORDINARY BUSINESS UPDATE DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: UNTIL MID MARCH, BETTER COLLECTIVE’S BUSINESS HAS SHOWN STRONG PERFORMANCE AND HAS NOT BEEN NOTABLY AFFECTED BY POSTPONEMENTS OF SPORTS EVENTS CAUSED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2020 REMAIN UNCHANGED UNTIL FURTHER, GIVEN CERTAIN ASSUMPTIONS

* FOLLOWING POSTPONEMENT OF SEVERAL MAJOR SPORTS EVENTS, CO EXPECTS THAT SOME OF REVENUE, WHICH WOULD NORMALLY MATERIALIZE IN FIRST HALF OF 2020, WILL EITHER BE LOST OR POSTPONED UNTIL LATER IN 2020 OR TO 2021, DEPENDING ON NEW SCHEDULING OF EVENTS

* BETTER COLLECTIVE ESTIMATES THAT POSTPONEMENT OF EURO 2020 WILL IMPLY AN ISOLATED REVENUE POSTPONEMENT OF 2-4 MEUR FROM 2020 TO 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)