June 11 (Reuters) - BetterLife Pharma Inc:

* BETTERLIFE PHARMA UPDATES SHAREHOLDERS ON ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF ALTUM

* BETTERLIFE PHARMA INC - ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT WITH ALTUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

* BETTERLIFE PHARMA INC - AMENDED MAY 6 ALTUM DEAL TERMS TO ACQUIRE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO COMMERCIALIZE, SELL AP-003, POTENTIAL COVID-19 TREATMENT