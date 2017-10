Oct 3 (Reuters) - betterU Education Corp:

* betterU Education Corporation enters into a letter of intent with HT Overseas Pte. Ltd. for a $10 million media investment

* Says ‍proposed media investment will be made in eight equal tranches of CAD $1.25 million​

* Says investment will to be utilized over 2 years to provide co's marketplace with an increased visibility and brand awareness to India