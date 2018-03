March 28 (Reuters) - BETTERUP

* BETTERUP RAISES $26 MILLION IN SERIES B FUNDING TO DEMOCRATIZE PROFESSIONAL COACHING

* BETTERUP SAYS LIGHTSPEED VENTURE PARTNERS LED SERIES B ROUND

* BETTERUP SAYS HAS RAISED ADDITIONAL $26 MILLION IN SERIES B FUNDING, BRINGING TOTAL CAPITAL RAISED TO $39 MILLION Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)