BRIEF-BEWi Says Investors Have Entered Into Agreement To Subscribe For New Shares In Co In Total Amount Of SEK 400 Mln

* ‍BEWI GROUP - ON 14 FEB 2018 ENTERED INTO CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT WITH FUNDS MANAGED BY GILDE BUY OUT PARTNERS TO ACQUIRE SYNBRA HOLDING B.V.

* BEWI ANNOUNCES THAT INVESTORS HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SHARES IN BEWI IN TOTAL AMOUNT OF SEK 400 MILLION​

* BEWI GROUP-‍GJELSTEN HOLDING AND FRØYA INVEST ENTERED INTO INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH EXISTING MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF CO REPRESENTING 97% OF SHARES IN CO

* BEWI GROUP-INVESTMENT AGREEMENT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SERIES A SHARES FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF SEK 400 MILLION IN A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE BY BEWI​