April 17 (Reuters) - BEWiSynbra Group AB (publ) (IPO-BEWISYNB.OL):

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE TO ASSESS TO WHICH EXTENT COVID-19 WILL AFFECT BEWISYNBRA’S OPERATIONS

* IT MUST BE ASSUMED THAT COVID-19 WILL DAMPEN SALES DURING YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)