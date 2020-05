BRIEF-Beyond Air Enters Into New Common Stock Purchase Agreement

May 15 (Reuters) - Beyond Air Inc:

* BEYOND AIR ENTERS INTO NEW COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT EXTENDING RELATIONSHIP WITH LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL

* BEYOND AIR INC - AVAILABLE CAPITAL UNDER NEW PURCHASE AGREEMENT IS $40 MILLION

* BEYOND AIR - NEW AGREEMENTS EXTEND UNTIL MAY 2023 AND REPLACE EXISTING AGREEMENTS BETWEEN COMPANY AND LPC, WHICH WERE SET TO EXPIRE IN AUGUST OF 2021

* BEYOND AIR INC - LPC WILL PURCHASE 325,000 SHARES OF REGISTERED COMMON STOCK AT $8.58 PER SHARE

* BEYOND AIR - WILL HAVE RIGHT AT ITS SOLE DISCRETION TO SELL TO LPC BALANCE OF UP TO $40 MILLION WORTH OF SHARES OVER A 36-MONTH PERIOD

* BEYOND AIR INC - BEYOND AIR WILL CONTROL TIMING OF ANY FUTURE INVESTMENT FROM LPC

* BEYOND AIR INC - HAS PAID LPC A 2.5% CASH COMMITMENT FEE

* BEYOND AIR INC - LPC WILL BE OBLIGATED TO MAKE PURCHASES IN ACCORDANCE WITH PURCHASE AGREEMENT.