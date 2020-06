BRIEF-Beyond Air Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.36

June 22 (Reuters) - Beyond Air Inc:

* BEYOND AIR REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2020

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.39 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BEYOND AIR - PMA FOR LUNGFIT PH TO TREAT PERSISTENT PULMONARY HYPERTENSION OF NEWBORN EXPECTED TO BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN H2 2020

* BEYOND AIR - ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN U.S. COVID-19 STUDY USING LUNGFIT SYSTEM

* BEYOND AIR - LUNGFIT HOME NONTUBERCULOUS MYCOBACTERIA (NTM) LUNG INFECTION PILOT STUDY EXPECTED TO START BY END OF 2020

* BEYOND AIR - AS OF MARCH 31, HAD CASH, EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH OF $25.5 MILLION