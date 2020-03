BRIEF-Beyond Air Submits Investigational Device Exemption To The United States FDA For The Treatment Of COVID-19 Patients

March 16 (Reuters) - Beyond Air Inc:

* BEYOND AIR SUBMITS INVESTIGATIONAL DEVICE EXEMPTION (IDE) TO THE UNITED STATES FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) FOR THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19 PATIENTS

* BEYOND AIR INC - LUNGFIT BRO SYSTEM TO BE USED IN PROPOSED STUDY TO TREAT COVID-19 PATIENTS

* BEYOND AIR INC - GRANT APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED TO BIOMEDICAL ADVANCE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (BARDA), A DIVISION OF HEALTH AND HHS

* BEYOND AIR - SECOND TRIAL DESIGN BEING VETTED TO INVESTIGATE USE IN PATIENTS EXPOSED TO SEVERE ACUTE RESPIRATORY SYNDROME 2 (SARS-COV-2), BUT NOT INFECTED