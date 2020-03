March 31 (Reuters) - Beyond International Ltd:

* WILL IMPLEMENT A REDUCTION IN ALL STAFF AND EXECUTIVE SALARIES COMPANY-WIDE EFFECTIVE FROM 1 APRIL

* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AGREED TO CUT 100% OF THEIR DIRECTORS FEES & CEO IS TAKING A 20% REDUCTION IN SALARY

* NOT POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE ANY GUIDANCE IN RELATION TO FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TILL 30 JUNE