April 20 (Reuters) -

* BEYOND MEAT ANNOUNCES MARKET ENTRY INTO MAINLAND CHINA; PARTNERS WITH STARBUCKS TO INTRODUCE ‘BEYOND BEEF’ IN MAINLAND CHINA AS CORE MENU ITEM

* BEYOND MEAT SAYS BEYOND BEEF, A PLANT-BASED MINCED BEEF, TO LAUNCH AT MORE THAN 3,300 STARBUCKS LOCATIONS ACROSS CHINA