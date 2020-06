June 11 (Reuters) - Beyondspring Inc:

* BEYONDSPRING REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* BEYONDSPRING INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.58

* BEYONDSPRING INC - EXPECT TO REACH PRE-SPECIFIED INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR PROTECTIVE-2 PHASE 3 THIS MONTH TO EVALUATE SUPERIORITY IN CIN