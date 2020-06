June 3 (Reuters) - Beyondspring Inc:

* BEYONDSPRING ANNOUNCES DATA & SAFETY MONITORING BOARD RECOMMENDATION FOR PLINABULIN TO CONTINUE NSCLC PHASE 3 DUBLIN-3 STUDY WITHOUT MODIFICATION

* BEYONDSPRING INC - DATA CONTINUE TO SUPPORT PLINABULIN’S IMMUNE MECHANISM-TARGETED PATIENT SELECTION

* BEYONDSPRING INC - REACHED SECOND INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR ITS PHASE 3 DUBLIN-3 IN TREATMENT OF NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER WITH PLINABULIN