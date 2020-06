BRIEF-Beyondspring Reports Positive Results From Trial Of Plinabulin In Patients with Neutropenia

June 15 (Reuters) - Beyondspring Inc:

* BEYONDSPRING ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE INTERIM RESULTS FROM PROTECTIVE-2 (STUDY 106) PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING SUPERIORITY OF PLINABULIN IN COMBINATION WITH NEULASTA FOR CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA PREVENTION

* BEYONDSPRING INC - MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF RATE OF SEVERE (GRADE 4) NEUTROPENIA PREVENTION IN FIRST CHEMOTHERAPY CYCLE

* BEYONDSPRING INC - MET KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF DURATION OF SEVERE NEUTROPENIA (DSN) OF CYCLE 1

* BEYONDSPRING - MET KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF DSN IN FIRST EIGHT DAYS OF CYCLE 1 (P<0.05), SUPPORTING PLINABULIN’S EARLY ONSET ACTION

* BEYONDSPRING - STUDY RESULTS SUPPORT SUPERIOR PROFILE OF PLINABULIN-NEULASTA COMBINATION VERSUS NEULASTA ALONE