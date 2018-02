Feb 21 (Reuters) - Beyondspring Inc:

* BEYONDSPRING SAYS RICHARD A. BRAND RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CO EFFECTIVE AS OF FEBRUARY 20, 2018 - SEC FILING

* BEYONDSPRING INC - AMY YANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CO'S CONTROLLER WHILE ACTING AS INTERIM CFO