March 21 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd:

* BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOM CUTS 2017 NET PROFIT ESTIMATE TO 1.2 BILLION SHEKELS FROM 1.4 BILLION SHEKELS

* BEZEQ FORECASTS 2017 EBITDA OF 3.8 BILLION SHEKELS

* BEZEQ SAYS NEW FORECAST IN WAKE OF LOWER VALUATION FOR SATELLITE TV UNIT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)