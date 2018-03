March 29 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd:

* BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOM Q4 NET PROFIT 205 MILLION SHEKELS VERSUS 185 MILLION SHEKELS

* BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOM Q4 REVENUE 2.453 BILLION SHEKELS

* BEZEQ FORECAST IN REUTERS POLL TO POST Q4 PROFIT OF 240 MILLION SHEKELS, REVENUE OF 2.414 BILLION SHEKELS

* BEZEQ SEES 2018 NET PROFIT OF 1.0 BILLION SHEKELS, EBITDA OF 3.9 BILLION SHEKELS

* BEZEQ DECLARES DIVIDEND OF 368 MILLION SHEKELS FOR SECOND HALF OF 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)