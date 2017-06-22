FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Bezeq says searches have been taking place in co offices as part of ISA investigation
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bezeq says searches have been taking place in co offices as part of ISA investigation

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd:

* Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd - provides update on proceeding, investigation of Chairman, CEO of D.B.S. Satellite, an additional officer in D.B.S.

* Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd - Tel Aviv-Jaffa Magistrate Court handed down decision on June 21, 2017, to release suspects on restrictive conditions

* Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd - this morning searches have been taking place in co offices as part of investigation by Israel Securities Authority

* Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd - conditions include, among others, requirement of D.B.S.’S CEO, officer to remain under house arrest until June 23 Source text: (bit.ly/2stoS8F) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.