Dec 21 (Reuters) - BF HOLDING SPA:

* UNIT BF AGRO-INDUSTRIALE FINALIZES ACQUISITION FROM SUBA ALIMENTARE OF BUSINESS UNIT

* BUSINESS UNIT IS ACTIVE IN PACKAGING AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF SEEDS, CEREALS AND LEGUMES

* PRICE OF THE ACQUISITION HAS BEEN SET AT EUR 1.4 MILLION

* ADJUSTMENT COULD INCREASE PRICE TO NO MORE THAN EUR 1.7 MILLION

* ACQUISITION WAS MADE WITH OWN RESOURCES