BRIEF-BFCM and Mutuelles Investissement to file tender offer for shares of CIC

June 6 (Reuters) - BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE DU CRÉDIT MUTUEL (BFCM) AND MUTUELLES INVESTISSEMENT:

* ANNOUNCE THEIR INTENTION TO FILE SHORTLY, WITH AUTORITÉ DES MARCHÉS FINANCIERS ("AMF"), A SIMPLIFIED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES OF CIC.

* PROPOSED TENDER OFFER TARGETS ALL CIC SHARES WHICH ARE NOT, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, OWNED BY BFCM, AT A PRICE OF 390 EUROS PER SHARE

* PROPOSED PRICE REPRESENTS A 78.1% PREMIUM OVER CLOSING PRICE ON JUNE 2ND, 2017

* IF CONDITIONS ARE MET UPON COMPLETION OF OFFER, INTEND TO REQUEST AMF TO IMPLEMENT A MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT PROCEDURE