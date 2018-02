BRIEF-BFF Luxembourg selling 8.8 pct of Italy's Banca Farmafactoring

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italian specialised lender Banca Farmafactoring:

* BFF LUXEMBOURG LAUNCHES ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING OF 8.8 PERCENT OF ITALY‘S BANCA FARMAFACTORING

* AFTER ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OF BANCA FARMAFACTORING, BFF LUX WILL REMAIN MAIN SHAREHOLDER OF GROUP

* DEUTSCHE BANK, MEDIOBANCA, MORGAN STANLEY ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS IN BANCA FARMAFACTORING ABB

* JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF BANCA FARMAFACTORING‘S IPO HAVE WAIVED LOCK-UP PROVISION AGREED BY BFF LUX WHEN THE GROUP LISTED

* ROTHSCHILD AND LINKLATERS ARE ACTING AS FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVISERS FOR BFF LUX Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)