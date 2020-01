BRIEF-BFW Liegenschaften Announces Provisional Interim Result Of Public Purchase Offer

Jan 21 (Reuters) - BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN AG:

* PUBLISHES PROVISIONAL INTERIM RESULT OF PUBLIC PURCHASE OFFER FOR ALL CATEGORY A PUBLIC SHARES IN BFW LIEGE

* OFFER IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON FEBRUARY 14, 2020

* GRACE PERIOD OF TEN TRADING DAYS FOR PUBLIC SHAREHOLDERS TO ACCEPT OFFER BEGINS ON JAN 27, 2020

* 599,750 CATEGORY A REGISTERED SHARES HAVE BEEN TENDERED BY THE EXPIRY OF THE OFFER PERIOD ON JANUARY 20, 2020

* THIS CORRESPONDS TO 23.70% OF ALL REGISTERED SHARES IN CATEGORY A OF BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN AG TO WHICH OFFER RELATES