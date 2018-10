Oct 5 (Reuters) - BFW Liegenschaften AG:

* ANNOUNCES SHARE BUYBACK

* ADDITIONAL SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM UP TO A MAXIMUM OF 20% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

* REGISTERED SHARES A IN THE EQUIVALENT OF MAXIMUM CHF 42.1 MILLION TO BE BOUGHT BACK

* FIXED PRICE OF CHF 45.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE A