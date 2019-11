Nov 26 (Reuters) - BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN AG:

* COMPLETES ITS PORTFOLIO ROUNDING OFF WITH THE SALE OF 9 PROPERTIES

* THE SALE OF THESE PROPERTIES IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A ONE-OFF (PRE-TAX) PROFIT OF AROUND CHF 9.6 MILLION FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)