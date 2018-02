Feb 2 (Reuters) - BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN AG:

* FY EBIT AT CHF 22.6 MILLION VERSUS CHF 27.3 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY PROFIT INCLUDING REVALUATIONS AND DEFERRED TAXES AT CHF 18.0 MILLION VERSUS CHF 18.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)