March 18 (Reuters) - BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN AG:

* FY EBIT CHF 20.1 MILLION

* FY PROFIT CHF -6.0 MIO. (2018: CHF -1.1 MIO.)

* TO PROPOSE CASH DISTRIBUTION IN FORM OF A NOMINAL VALUE REDUCTION OF CHF 1.40 PER CATEGORY A REGISTERED SHARE AND CHF 0.14 PER CATEGORY B REGISTERED SHARE

* BFW HOLDING AG, AS MAIN SHAREHOLDER OF BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN, CONTINUES TO PURSUE INTENDED PRIVATIZATION OF BFW PROPERTIES AND DELISTING OF COMPANY FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE