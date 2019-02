Feb 4 (Reuters) - BFW Liegenschaften AG:

* FY AT EBIT LEVEL, ACHIEVED A PROFIT OF CHF 26.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 22.6 MILLION) ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY RESULTS.

* NET INCOME INCLUDING REVALUATION GAINS AMOUNTED TO CHF 20.6 MILLION IN 2018 (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 18.0 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Isabela Prinz)