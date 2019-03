March 12 (Reuters) - BFW Liegenschaften AG:

* FY PROFIT INCLUDING REVALUATION GAIN OF CHF 20.6 MILLION

* CASH DISTRIBUTION IN THE FORM OF A PAR VALUE REDUCTION OF CHF 1.40 PER REGISTERED SHARES CATEGORY A AND CHF 0.14 PER REGISTERED SHARE CATEGORY B.

* SHARE BUYBACK WILL TAKE PLACE AT A FIXED PRICE OF CHF 45.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE A WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 7.50.

* REPURCHASE VOLUME AMOUNTS TO A MAXIMUM OF 354,000 REGISTERED SHARES A OR 9.46% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL