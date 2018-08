Aug 15 (Reuters) - BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN AG:

* SELLS INDIVIDUAL PROPERTIES

* H1 RENTAL INCOME DECLINED TO CHF 7.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 8.7 MILLION) DUE TO THE SALE OF PROPERTIES

* CURRENTLY, SALE OF THREE SMALLER RESIDENTIAL/COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES AND RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY IS PLANNED

* H1 PROFIT EXCLUDING REVALUATION GAINS REACHED CHF 7.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 5.9 MILLION)

* H1 EBIT CHF 15.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 16.3 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)