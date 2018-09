Sept 13 (Reuters) - BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN AG:

* H1 EBIT PROFIT OF CHF 15.8 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 16.3 MILLION).

* H1 FINANCIAL RESULT AMOUNTED TO CHF +0.7 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF +0.03 MILLION)

* FOR H2 2018 SEES OPERATING ACTIVITIES AT EBIT LEVEL (EXCLUDING PROPERTY REVALUATION EFFECTS) TO BE SIMILAR TO H1 2018

* H1 PROFIT INCL. REVALUATION GAINS CHF 13.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 13.2 MILLION) Source text - bit.ly/2NFOUkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)