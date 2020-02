Feb 13 (Reuters) - BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN AG:

* PUBLISHES FINAL RESULT OF PUBLIC TENDER OFFER BY BFW HOLDING FOR ALL PUBLICLY HELD CATEGORY A REGISTERED SHARES OF CO

* BFW HOLDING HAD BEEN OFFERED 1.3 MILLION REGISTERED CATEGORY A SHARES IN BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN BY EXPIRY OF GRACE PERIOD ON FEB 7, 2020, 4:00 P.M. CET

* THIS CORRESPONDS TO 51.11% OF ALL REGISTERED SHARES IN CATEGORY A OF BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN AG TO WHICH OFFER RELATES Source text: bit.ly/2HlIdiN Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)