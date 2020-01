BRIEF-BFW Liegenschaften Publishes Interim Result Of Public Purchase Offer

Jan 24 (Reuters) - BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN AG:

* PUBLISHES DEFINITIVE INTERIM RESULT OF PUBLIC PURCHASE OFFER FOR ALL CATEGORY A REGISTERED SHARES OF BFWLIEGENSCHAFTEN AG BFW LIEENSCHAFTEN AG

* BFW HOLDING AG WAS OFFERED UNTIL THE EXPIRY OF THE OFFER PERIOD ON JANUARY 20, 2020, 4:00 P.M. CET, 599,750 CATEGORY A REGISTERED SHARES OF BFW LIEENSCHAFTEN AG

* THIS CORRESPONDS TO 23.70% OF ALL REGISTERED SHARES IN CATEGORY A OF BFW LIEENSCHAFTEN AG TO WHICH THE OFFER RELATES (SUCCESS RATE)

* ASSUMING INCLUDING ALL 357,000 REGISTERED SHARES OF CATEGORY A AND 5,000,000 REGISTERED ACTIONS OF CATEGORY B CURRENT PARTICIPATION OF BFW HOLDING AG IS A TOTAL OF 956 ' 750 CATEGORY A REGISTERED SHARES AND 5,000,000 CATEGORY B REGISTERED SHARES